Fonfara new Weitz Co. senior business development manager

National general contractor and construction management firm The Weitz Co. has added to its business development team in the Southwest.

Kirk Fonfara, a 15-year architecture, engineering and construction industry professional, has joined Weitz as a senior business development manager, according to a release.

He has worked in both the public and private sectors building and maintaining relationships.

Mr. Fonfara will work within the company’s business unit that operates out of Phoenix. He will partner with The Weitz Co. Business Development Manager Samantha Pinkal, according to the release.

“Kirk has joined the Weitz team to broaden our market presence throughout Arizona and the Southwest,” Kimberly Davids, general manager of The Weitz Co., said in the release.

“Kirk’s personality is the right fit for our culture and will be key to building successful partnerships that lead to exceptional projects,” she said.

Prior to joining The Weitz Co., Mr. Fonfara spent 13 years on the engineering side of the industry working at both Kimley-Horn and HDR Engineering. He is a member of several local and national organizations, including NAIOP, Urban Land Institute Arizona, International Council of Shopping Centers and the Fiesta Bowl, according to the release.

Founded in 1855, The Weitz Co. is a national, full-service general contractor, design-builder and construction manager that serves all 50 U.S. states.