Florence Crittenton announces two new staff members

Florence Crittenton recently hired Britta O’Connor as the new chief development officer and Joseph Curtis for a newly-created position as director of individual giving.

Chief Development Officer Britta O’Connor (Submitted photos)

Before joining Florence Crittenton, Ms. O’Connor worked at the Arizona Coyotes Hockey Club as the community relations manager, according to a press release, adding that she also worked at Playworks previously.

A member of Valley of the Sun Active 20-30 Club and longtime supporter of Florence Crittenton Services of Arizona, she served as the vice president of Fundraising and Beneficiary Liaison for the club and its charitable arm, Valley Kids Foundation.

Ms. O’Connor, an Arizona native and University of Arizona graduate, where she studied psychology and history, was nominated for Best Buddies of Arizona’s inaugural Champion of the Year campaign in 2018, the release said.

Director of Individual Giving Joseph Curtis

Mr. Curtis, a Michigan native, began his work at the Gerald R. Ford Council, Boy Scouts of America in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Promoted in August 2002, to Phoenix, serving as a senior district executive, he was even promoted to deputy scout executive/COO for the Grand Canyon Council and was the chief diversity officer for the council.

He is a Scottsdale Rotarian, former Board member for Arizonans for Children, former Board member for Goodwill of Arizona, President’s Advisory Council for Rio Salado College, and attends meetings for President Crow’s Community Council, the release noted.

A family man who resides in Peoria with his wife, Tanisha Curtis Pharm D; and four children, Savannah, Christian, Myles and Lauren; he volunteers at his church and is involved in his children’s sporting activities, the release added.