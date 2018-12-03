Firm earns accreditation for home-watch services that include Paradise Valley

Home Watch of Arizona has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the fifth year.

The NHWA was formed in 2009 “in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada,” according to a release.

Home Watch of Arizona serves Paradise Valley, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Fountain Hills, Carefree and Cave Creek.

“Home Watch is a service that ‘keeps an eye on things’ at your vacation or primary home while you are not in residence,” the release stated.

Co-owner John Hay, who grew up in Scottsdale, has spent the better part of his career in the real estate industry, working not only in sales but also as a home builder, apartment owner and real estate tax consultant.

John’s wife Debbie has spent her career in health care and works with her husband on a part-time basis.

“Many of John’s real estate clients over the years have been seasonal homeowners. Seeing the need for a trustworthy service, Home Watch of Arizona became a natural way to serve clients better and to build a business for the Hay family’s future,” the release state.

For more information, visit HomeWatchofArizona.com.