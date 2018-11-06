Ernst and Young become first tenants of Block 23 in Phoenix

Construction at Block 23 in downtown Phoenix is moving quickly as RED Development’s mixed-use destination, which includes a grocery store, continues to take shape with completion slated for the end of 2019.

Many know Block 23 as the future home to Fry’s Food Stores’ urban grocery concept that will hope to be the most technologically advanced grocery store in the state, according to a press release.

The development also includes a 230,000 square-foot office building, ground-floor restaurants and retail, approximately 330 apartments from StreetLights Residential and above- and below-grade parking.

RED recently announced its first office tenant, Ernst and Young U.S. LLP, that plans to open a 20,000 square-foot office at Block 23 in late 2019, a release states.

“There’s an unmistakable energy happening right now in Downtown Phoenix that makes it a prime location for our employees to work and live,” Ron Butler, Phoenix office managing partner at Ernst and Young, according to a press release.

“The Block 23 office building offers our people energizing and efficient workspaces supported by cutting edge technology that enables our people to work fluidly, both in and out of the office. We look forward to continuing to anchor our Arizona office in Phoenix’s thriving downtown core.”

Block 23’s office building boasts a large floor plates that average 45,000 rentable square feet and provide the opportunity for large and small users to maximize their occupancy efficiency.

The building’s 16-foot, floor-to-ceiling perimeter walls are made entirely of glass, which will allow office tenants, like Ernst and Young, to have an abundance of natural light.

Tenants are encouraged to expose their ceilings and all associated mechanical systems to take advantage of this unique core and shell construction condition.

As of mid-October, RED topped out concrete construction on the five levels of the shared apartment, retail, grocery and office podium. The individual office and apartment tower construction has begun and will move at a much faster pace than the previous floors.

The office tower will top out in January of next year and the apartment tower February.

Focused on community, creativity and commerce, Block 23 continues RED Development’s commitment to the urban core of Phoenix and marks CityScape’s expansion to Second Street.