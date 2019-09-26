Envoy America partners with Foundation for Senior Living

Partnership safely transports seniors to adult day centers for therapy, recreation, and socialization. (Submitted photo)

Phoenix-based Envoy America has announced a new partnership with the Foundation for Senior Living.

Envoy America offers transportation, assistance and companionship services for seniors, the infirmed and disabled; while FSL is a non-profit provider of home and community-based health services and developed affordable energy-efficient housing, according to a press release.

As partners, Envoy America will transport Phoenix-area seniors to and from FSL’s Adult Day Health Services Centers, which will offer relief for their at-home caregivers and better serve FSL’s patients and clients.

This partnership follows a successful pilot program for Envoy America and FSL’s Phoenix location. Envoy America Driver Companions completed more than 100 trips with 18 seniors in the initial pilot program.

Plans are underway to expand the partnership to FSL’s Glendale and Tempe locations, the release noted.

Driver Companions not only assist the client from the home and into the car and then from the car to the Adult Day Center to ensure client safety and comfort during the trip, but Envoy America Driver Companions are also specifically-trained to work with seniors living with dementia.

“Caregiving is a difficult and all-encompassing role, and sometimes a respite is required in order to operate as the best caregiver you can be,” said Tom Egan, president and CEO of FSL, in a prepared statement.

“That’s been the goal with our adult day centers, but a challenge we’ve encountered is reliable transportation of the senior to our centers. Partnering with Envoy America, a door-to-door service rather than a curb-to-curb service, has been a win-win solution for everyone involved.”

At FSL’s Adult Day Health Services Centers, local seniors can benefit from activities, socialization, and assistance during the day. FSL expanded its offerings and programs as organization leaders identified how to better serve clients, the release said.

“I know firsthand from helping my own aging parents that when a senior loses the ability to drive, family members become their caregivers to escort them to where they need to go on a daily basis,” said K. C. Kanaan, Co-Founder and CEO of Envoy America, in a prepared statement.

“We are thrilled to be able to partner with FSL to help seniors get the transportation and care that they need while also acting as a resource to their caregivers.”