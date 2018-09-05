Elite Restaurants names Dan Schweiker CEO

Scottsdale-based Elite Restaurants has announced Dan Schweiker as CEO.

Mr. Schweiker, former co-chairman and founder of China Mist Brands, Inc., brings over 30 years of industry branding and marketing experience to Elite Restaurants.

“The opportunity to be apart of this exclusive membership-based platform is absolutely incredible,” Mr. Schweiker said in a prepared statement. “Elite Restaurants has cultivated an exceptional membership and restaurant base, and I’m excited to help take this company to the next level.”

Elite Restaurants was founded in 2015, and has 41 restaurant partners with 49 locations throughout the Valley participating in its membership program. The latest restaurants to join the ranks include: Sapporo, Dorian, Urban Margarita and Cantina Laredo.

Mr. Schweiker, who graduated from the Drake University Law School with a Juris Doctor degree, started his business career in the retail book category before starting a retail/wholesale coffee company. In 1982, he co-founded China Mist Brands growing the brand both nationwide and into international markets.

Since 2016, Mr. Schweiker has been operating a private consulting firm.

Mr. Schweiker serves on the Governing Boards of The School of Architecture at Taliesin. Global Ties Arizona and The Williams Institute for Ethics & Management. He resides in Scottsdale with his wife, interior designer, Suzanne Smith.