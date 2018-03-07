Downtown Phoenix’s Chateau on Central renames itself as The Arris

The 21-home brownstone community in downtown Phoenix known as Chateau on Central for more than a decade is now The Arris, featuring a multi-million dollar renovation that brings not only a new name, but also completely new interiors and new pricing.
Building off its solid foundation, each home within The Arris, 6 W. Palm Lane in Phoenix, is now redesigned with the hope to deliver homes with the fresh, modern and vibrant urban lifestyle, according to a press release.
This level of quality is paired with inviting new open layouts and new finish packages featuring: Sollid Cabinetry, Cambria Quartz countertops, Wolf Subzero appliances, Emtek interior hardware, Top Knobs Cabinet Hardware, Cactus Tile and Stone, and Visual Comfort light fixtures.
Homes are 5,200-5,800 square feet among five stories in a traditional brownstone layout. Buyers will have three options to choose from when selecting their home, a release states.
MSI West Investments, LLC acquired The Arris in 2010 and since has invested more than $20 million in the community. They hired A Finer Touch Construction, a construction firm in Arizona, to build out these luxury brownstones.
“We’re excited about infusing new life into this project with a more modern, urban feel and a name that truly represents this community,” Brad Leavitt, president of AFT, said in a prepared statement.
“The Arris, meaning the intersection of two surfaces, couldn’t be a better descriptor for this community. This community truly embodies so many different intersections. Its downtown vibrancy meets upscale living. Its historical roots meet modern lifestyle.”
The former Chateau on Central was built in 2006 and is a high-end community that seeks to closely replicated Queen Anne style architecture from the late 19th century, a release states.
Out of the original 21, there are only 12 remaining homes available for sale.
“With our work life making us world travelers, we love the easy lock and leave lifestyle The Arris provides,” Yvette Beaulieu-Kreutzberg, resident at The Arris, said in a prepared statement.
“We also can’t beat its location and how it really surrounds us with the culture and vibrancy of urban life. The Arris drew us in not only because of its novel style of vertical living, but also because of its proximity to prime schools.”
AFT has tapped the luxury real estate group of Joe Bushong, Chad Christian and Grant Almquist with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty to sell the remaining homes.
With a deep knowledge of the downtown and the local luxury markets, the sales team offers a unique perspective on prime luxury property in an urban area.
“As luxury realtors who have participated in the sale of many unique downtown historical properties and luxury condos, we are extremely excited and proud to be re-introducing The Arris,” Mr. Almquist said in a prepared statement.
“There is a void of luxury “lock and leave” spacious residences in Downtown Phoenix that The Arris fills. We are seeing more and more young professionals, empty-nesters and even families that want to stylishly take advantage of the awakening urban lifestyle that downtown Phoenix now provides.”