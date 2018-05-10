Downtown Phoenix now home to 210-key Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton

The new 11-story, 210-key Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton is now open in downtown Phoenix, Mortenson has announced.
The hotel will be managed by North Central Group, a leading hotel management company, according to a press release.
The new Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown Phoenix is adjacent to the Arizona State University Downtown Campus and is within walking distance of the Phoenix Convention Center.
“The new Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown Phoenix is an important part of the continued renaissance within the city’s urban core,” said Nate Gundrum, vice president of real estate development at Mortenson in a prepared statement.
“Located in the heart of downtown, the new hotel will cater to a segment of traveler looking for an affordable, yet upscale experience proximate to a variety of entertainment and cultural attractions.”
The hotel has a character that is uniquely Arizonan. The interior design highlights local artwork, as well as a lounge and gathering area inviting business and leisure travelers alike to enjoy the downtown atmosphere. It also features a business center, meeting space, fitness center and area for complimentary breakfast.
“This project is a great addition to our growing portfolio of work in the Valley and across the state,” said George Forristall, director of real estate development at Mortenson. “We have enjoyed the collaboration with the entire project team in helping this Hampton Inn & Suites reflect the unique downtown Phoenix vibe.”