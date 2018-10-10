District Medical Group Children’s Rehabilitative Services adds two doctors

District Medical Group Children’s Rehabilitative Services (DMG CRS) has announced the addition of two pediatric specialty physicians serving patients at its multi-specialty interdisciplinary clinic (MSIC) 3141 N. 3rd Ave. in Park Central Mall in Phoenix.

A first-of-its-kind MSIC in Maricopa County, DMG CRS has been the exclusive medical home for AHCCCS Complete Care patients since 2012, according to a press release.

Ashley Tian, MD, and Kelvin S. Panesar, MD, are pediatric specialists serving patients at DMG CRS as of Monday, Oct. 1, bringing the total number of pediatric medical providers at the Valley of the Sun’s only MSIC to 88 across more than 25 medical specialties.

Ms. Tian will focus on neurosurgey and Mr. Panesar will focus on pulmonology, a release states.

Three to five more pediatric specialists will likely be added by the end of the year, and DMG CRS will continue to add specialists in 2019.

“Helping children with complex medical conditions have the highest possible quality of life is the reason I became a physician,“ Ms. Tian, a Banner Children’s pediatric neurosurgeon who treats patients at DMG CRS, said in a prepared statement.

“I chose to work at DMG CRS to be part of a team that coordinates care and supports, not just the patient, but the whole family, as part of the treatment plan.”

In its commitment to providing coordinated care, DMG CRS also has primary care, dental, social workers, patient advocates, CRS enrollment specialists, child life and care coordinators and other services on-site to support patients and their families.

“Serving pediatric patients with complex medical conditions is what DMG CRS was specifically designed for; we are the only clinic in metropolitan Phoenix that provides coordinated care across medical specialties all in a one-story, easy-to-access clinic,“ Wendy Burkholder, chief clinical operating officer for DMG, said in a prepared statement.

“Our patients rely on us to make care for complex conditions as easy and accessible as possible, and we are thrilled to have providers join our team that share our vision.”