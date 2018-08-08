Dickinson Wright names Phoenix attorney division director

Dickinson Wright PLLC has appointed Stephen E. Richman director of the Industry Practices Division.

Mr. Richman, a member in the firm’s Phoenix office, focuses his practice in all phases of construction law, both commercial and residential, according to a release.

“He frequently drafts and negotiates construction contracts for owners and general contractors as well as routinely handles commercial construction disputes involving improper design, delays, loss of productivity and change orders” the release stated.

Mr. Richman received his juris doctor from the University of California Hastings College of Law.

Dickinson Wright is a general practice business law firm with more than 475 attorneys among more than 40 practice areas and 16 industry groups. Headquartered in Detroit and founded in 1878, the firm has 19 offices in the United States and Canada.