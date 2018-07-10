Desert Ridge Marketplace to add 11,000-square-foot entertainment experience CB Live

The ownership group of Copper Blues and Stand Up Live in downtown Phoenix are debuting a new entertainment experience — CB Live — coming to Desert Ridge Marketplace, 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., later this year.

The entertainment destination will occupy more than 11,000 square feet of space across from Barnes and Noble in the district area, according to a press release.

This venue will boast a wide range of premium live entertainment, including stand-up comedy, national music tours, cabaret performances and celebrity appearances, among others.

“CB Live is the perfect addition to Desert Ridge Marketplace,” Jenny Cushing, vice president of leasing for Vestar, said in a prepared statement.

“The combination of comedy, live music and great food offerings fills a void in the community and further reinforces our role to provide the finest in shopping, dining and entertainment.”

Bar Napkin, a global creative agency in downtown Phoenix, has been retained by CB Live to help bring the vision of this concept to life, a release states.

“CB Live will be the icon of entertainment venues, marking the evolution of the Copper Blues brand and leading the way in the future of restaurant and live entertainment,” Joel Bachkoff, co-founder of CB Live, said in a prepared statement.

“We are excited to be a part of Desert Ridge Marketplace and provide a distinct entertainment option to the North Phoenix area.”

In February of 2017, Desert Ridge Marketplace set out to bring new, elevated entertainment experiences to the North Valley as part of its mission to grow with the surrounding community.

Desert Ridge Marketplace offers unique experiences and events throughout the year such as the Summer Mural Project (through Sept. 3), Movies in The Courtyard (July 24), Cool Summer Nights (July 19) and seasonal holiday celebrations.

Recent additions to Desert Ridge Marketplace, include celebrated culinary destinations such as Barrio Queen, MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza Company, Sizzle Korean Barbeque and the recently opened Flower Child.