David Briant retires as Department of Revenue director

Gov. Doug Ducey recently announced David Briant, director of the Arizona Department of Revenue, will retire at the end of the month, after 31 years of service to Arizona.

Mr. Briant led the Department of Revenue for the past three years and served under seven governors during his career, according to a press release.

“David has served a long and respectable career, with a commitment to serving the people of Arizona,” Mr. Ducey said in a prepared statement.

“David’s dedication to customer service and continuous improvement combined with his business finance experience were key in leading the Department of Revenue through a successful period of change.”

Chief Deputy Director Carlton Woodruff has been named interim director, effective Saturday, Dec. 1.

“It has been a distinct honor to lead the Department of Revenue and I thank Gov. Ducey for this opportunity,” Mr. Briant said in a prepared statement.

“I am so very proud that over the past three years, ADOR has gone through a transformation with the mission of ‘serving taxpayers’ and the vision of funding Arizona’s future through excellence in innovation, customer service and continuous improvement,”

Mr. Briant said by using staff and customer ideas to identify new ways to deliver better, faster and more cost-effective service for Arizonans, the Department of Revenue processed 6.4 million tax documents and collected a record $17.9 billion for programs and services in the state in fiscal year 2018.

“My sincere thanks also goes to department employees for their dedication and willingness to better serve taxpayers in Arizona,” he said. “Without the capable work of ADOR staff none of these improvements would be a reality. They are a dedicated group of public servants.”

With a public service career spanning more than three decades at the departments of Revenue, Environmental Quality, Transportation and Health Services, Mr. Briant brought a lifetime’s worth of accumulated knowledge and experience to ADOR, including as business and finance director at the Department of Environmental Quality.

Under his leadership, the agency has completed several key milestones, including the completion of transaction privilege tax reform, enhanced electronic filing for taxpayers, increased department efficiencies, a dramatic reduction in call center wait times and expanded front-end taxpayer education, awareness and customer service.

With Mr. Briant’s passion for continuous improvement, ADOR employees are focused on delivering customer value and vital mission outcomes.

Mr. Woodruff brings more than 20 years of experience in state government finance. He has been the chief deputy director of the Arizona Department of Revenue since October 2015, where he oversees the Education and Compliance, and Processing divisions for the agency, which administers Arizona’s comprehensive tax system.

Prior to ADOR, Mr. Woodruff served as deputy state treasurer and assistant deputy treasurer in the Office of the Arizona State Treasurer from 2009-15. He also worked in the State Treasurer’s Office from 1991 until 2005. From 2005-09, he was finance director for the Town of Clarkdale.