Daniels new affiliate agent with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Apr 19th, 2018

Lucy Daniels has associated with the Phoenix Metro office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as an affiliate agent.

Lucy Daniels

“As a child, I have had a predilection for beautiful houses, and as I grew up, this became a passion to not only buy houses for myself but to also help people buy their dream homes,” Ms. Daniels said in a release.

“All the feedback I received from friends and family about Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was nothing but excellent, hence my decision to affiliate with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage,” she said.

Ms. Daniels has been working as a human resources senior recruiter for Southwest Key Programs, a non-profit organization that works with refugee kids and unaccompanied minors.

She has a bachelor’s degree in human resource management and sociology as well as a master’s degree in human resource management.

Ms. Daniels is also affiliated with Egunec Education Support Foundation, a non-governmental organization whose focus is on education and peace in Nigeria, Africa.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage operates 25 offices with more than 1,400 independent sales associates throughout Arizona.

For more information about Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com.

