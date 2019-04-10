Cypress Homecare Solutions joins Honor Care Network

Cypress HomeCare Solutions and the Honor Care Network has announced the joining of the two home care agencies.

The announcement comes as Cypress HomeCare Solutions celebrates its 25th anniversary serving the Arizona market; and home care agencies joining the Honor Care Network across the country, according to a press release.

“Extending the Honor Care Network into Arizona has been a major goal for us this year and we’re excited to launch into this important market with such a strong agency partner,” Nita Sommers, Honor Technology, Inc. president said in a prepared statement.

“By partnering with Cypress HomeCare Solutions and other best in class agencies, we’re creating a national network of local home care agencies committed to improving workforce retention and delivering transparent, quality care. Together, we’re solving the challenge of helping more elders thrive in our communities.”

Cypress HomeCare Solutions, one of Arizona’s oldest and independently owned in-home care agencies, specializes in dementia care training for all its staff, professional caregivers, and families, the release said.

“For more than two decades, Cypress has held our position at the forefront of advancement and innovation in the home care industry,” said Bob Roth, managing partner of Cypress HomeCare Solutions, in a prepared statement.

“We joined the Honor Care Network because of our shared caregiver-first mentality and focus on making sure our caregivers have the skills and tools they need to deliver the highest standard in care. Becoming part of the Honor Care Network allows us to continue to provide the best possible work environment for our passionate care team.”