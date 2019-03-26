Cullum Homes named ‘Custom Home Builder of the Year’

Scottsdale-based homebuilder Cullum Homes has been named “Custom Home Builder of the Year” by the National Association of Home Builders Custom Home Builders Committee.

Rod Cullum, founder and CEO of Cullum Homes accepted the award alongside his wife and partner Kim Cullum, son Brad and daughter Lindsay, who are both principals at the firm, according to a press release.

The ceremony took place during the National Association of Home Builders Show in Las Vegas last week, the release states.

“This is not only a huge honor for our team to be recognized by this incredible national governing organization of home builders, but this is also another validation that we are continuing to exceed client expectations and utilize only the very latest and most innovative building and design techniques available,” said Rod Cullum.

Known for offering a comprehensive experience for clients, Cullum Homes officials say the company is always on the cutting edge of the latest and most innovative building techniques, including designing homes in a 3-D environment that allows their homeowners to watch, often on their smart phone, as the project’s design progresses.

Building between 10 to 15 multimillion-dollar homes a year, Cullum Homes also completes six to eight major renovations throughout the year, the release states.

“Cullum gives complete service for clients, providing top-level work at each stage of design, construction, and, if desired, ongoing maintenance and remodeling,” said Doreen “Dodie” Adams, financial officer at Integrity Builders, and chair of the NAHB Custom Home Builders Committee.

“Fine craftsmanship, up-to-date tools, a first-rate team and great client service mark them as leaders in their field,” she said.

Cullum Homes is building in several of Arizona’s finest neighborhoods, including The Village at Mountain Shadows, Silverleaf, Cholla Heights and The Village at Paradise Reserve.