Cullum Homes founders receive ‘Most Admired Leaders’ award

It’s been a year of high honors for an Arizona custom home builder, locally owned and Scottsdale-based Cullum Homes.

Earlier this year Cullum Homes was awarded as one of America’s Top Custom Home Builders by the National Association of Home Builders, according to a release.

Recently the founders of the family owned company were recognized with a 2018 Most Admired Leaders award by the Phoenix Business Journal at its 10th annual awards dinner. The event was held at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in late September where 325 guests were in attendance.

Kim and Rod Cullum are active in the community, supporting a number of organizations and projects including The American Heart Association, Fresh Start, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Trends Charitable Foundation and Habitat for Humanity, according to the release.

Out of 150 nominations, 25 individuals were chosen by a panel of judges and previous honorees. The leaders were selected based on accomplishments and community participation, according to the release.

“We are so pleased to accept this award from the Phoenix Business Journal,” Cullum Homes Founder and President Rod Cullum said in the release.

“It is an honor to be recognized as one of Arizona’s Most Admired Leaders but most importantly it shows we must continue to remain active in our community, as well as uphold our high standards for home-building and design,” he said.

Cullum Homes’ current projects include The Village at Seven Desert Mountain, The Village at Mountain Shadows, Paradise Reserve, The Village at Silverleaf and Cholla Heights, according to the release.

For more information on Cullum Homes, go to cullumhomes.com.