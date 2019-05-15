Crown Castle partners to revitalize Palma Park, basins

Eighty Crown Castle employees helped clean up Palma Park and the 10th and 11th street basins as part of the company’s Connected by Good community service program. (Submitted photo)

In Phoenix, 80 Crown Castle employees helped clean up Palma Park and the 10th and 11th street basins as part of the company’s Connected by Good community service program.

To show support, Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates attended the May 8 initiative and joined employees in their efforts, according to a press release, noting the company as “the nation’s largest provider of shared communications infrastructure.”

According to the release, Crown Castle partnered with the city of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department to host the community service day.

“Our employees are enthusiastic about community service, and every year they look forward to our volunteer day dedicated to cleaning up parks across the country. We are excited to announce that Connected by Good has expanded, and throughout the year, we now work with schools and libraries to provide access to education and technology in underserved communities. Additionally, we support first responder organizations to help improve public safety in our communities,” said Jay Brown, Crown Castle president and CEO, in a prepared statement.

More than 1,880 Crown Castle employees volunteered cleaning up parks across the country as part of the Connected by Good community service initiative, in which the employees helped revitalize 22 parks in 21 cities, for a total of 9,500 volunteer hours spent enhancing the communities where employees live and work, the release said.