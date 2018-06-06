Courtney LeVinus named Arizona Multihousing Association CEO, president

After a nationwide search the Arizona Multihousing Association, a statewide trade association for the apartment industry, has named longtime advocacy partner Courtney Gilstrap LeVinus as the President and CEO.

For nearly 20 years, Ms. LeVinus has worked with the AMA leading their advocacy team at the federal, state and local levels. She’s the co-founder of Capitol Consulting, LLC a public affairs and association management firm which is headquartered in Phoenix, a press release states.

In her new role, Ms. LeVinus will represent the 2,000-plus AMA member companies including property management firms, developers, rental property owners and rental housing industry suppliers from across Arizona, according to a release.

“Courtney has been instrumental in the expansion and success of the AMA for nearly two decades. Thanks to her efforts, we have been able to curtail unnecessary regulation and educate leaders around the state about the benefits and economic impact of the multifamily industry,” Nicole Wray, chair of the AMA board of directors, said in a prepared statement.

“She’s been an exceptional representative for our members over the past year as the Interim President and CEO and we are so pleased to have her leading our organization.”

Ms. LeVinus said she is excited for the chance to work with the association’s board of directors and members.

“My career has focused on real estate and the apartment industry, and this is an opportunity to further develop that expertise as the need for quality rental housing in Arizona continues to grow,” she said in a prepared statement.

Outside of AMA, Ms. LeVinus serves on the following boards: Arizona Tax Research Association, Arizona Chamber of Commerce and the Arizona Branch of the International Dyslexia Association. She graduated from Texas Christian University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

Capitol Consulting and its team of public affairs experts will continue to lead the advocacy and association management efforts for all their clients. Government Affairs Director, Jake Hinman, will take on additional leadership responsibilities of their portfolio of clients.