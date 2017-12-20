Cosanti Foundation launches ‘Cosanti Originals’ collection

Paradise Valley-based Cosanti Foundation has announced its first fashion and home design collection, based on original Paolo Soleri designs.
Mr. Soleri as a young architectural school graduate arrived in Arizona from Italy in 1947 to apprentice with Frank Lloyd Wright, according to a press release. In the 1950s and 1960s, Mr. Soleri’s work was exhibited beside Le Corbusier, Buckminster Fuller, Louis Kahn, Charles and Ray Eames and Mr. Wright.
“When Paolo died in 2013, he left an archive of ideas and designs,” Chairman of the Cosanti Foundation Board, John Walsh, said in a prepared statement. “This collection is a window into Paolo Soleri’s view of the natural and built environment, which was radical then and especially relevant today. It is the first step to introduce Paolo to a new audience and reconnect with his longtime admirers.”
The “Cosanti Originals” collection features jewelry, silk scarves, and ceramics. The sterling silver jewelry includes hand cast cuffs, earrings, and pendants, taken from iconic Soleri bronze and ceramic designs. Prices range from $75 to $250.
The scarves in The Bridge Collection 2017 are based on designs for a 1958 international bridge competition for Luxembourg, the press release stated. Available in six designs in two colors, each 16” x 72” silk charmeuse scarf reproduces a silk screened Soleri rendering. Scarves are $125.
The ceramic collection, drawn from Soleri sculptures, are functional as well as artistic. Salt fired, using native glazes, the porcelain pieces can be used as vases or vessels. Prices range from $75 to $250.
Mr. Soleri is known worldwide for hand-cast bronze and ceramic bells, which have helped finance the building of the urban laboratory, Arcosanti, near Cordes Junction, Ariz.
“This new collection will reaffirm the influence of Paolo Soleri not only as an architect and urban theorist but also as a maker of things” Director of Paolo Soleri Studios and Co-President of the Cosanti Foundation, Roger Tomalty, said in a prepared statement.
The collection is available at the Cosanti Foundation, 6433 E. Doubletree Ranch Road in Paradise Valley, or online at www.cosanti.com.