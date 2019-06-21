CopperPoint’s board of directors takes shape with new, old members

Phoenix-based CopperPoint Insurance Companies recently announced Ken Kirk (chair) and Stephen Tully (vice chair) were re-elected to the board of directors of CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Company along with several other re-elections and new additions.

Others re-elected include Ronnie Lopez; LoriAnn Lowery-Biggers; Judith Patrick; Marc Schmittlein, president and CEO, CopperPoint Insurance Companies; and Don Smith. Maureen Sweeney and Mike Tully have also been elected as two new members, a press release states.

As the first election of CopperPoint’s new mutual holding company structure, CopperPoint’s policyholders voted for all nine board positions.

Maureen Sweeney

Each elected board member will serve a staggered term of one to three years. Survey and Ballot Systems, an independent election administrator, conducted the voting process.

“The CopperPoint footprint has grown and expanded in the southwest and so has our Board,” Mr. Schmittlein said in a prepared statement.

“Maureen and Mike are both seasoned finance and business executives who will bring additional expertise to our Board leadership. We are pleased to welcome them to their new roles and look forward to their valuable insights in support of our strategic vision.”

Ms. Sweeney is a global financial services executive with 30 years’ experience including 25 years of leadership in operating and financial roles with Liberty Mutual Group until her retirement in 2017. Her experience includes insurance and asset management.

Mike Tully

She has led businesses with profit and loss responsibility in the U.S. and U.K., including a digital startup, and has been a chief finance officer for a multi-billion U.S. insurance business.

She is the founder and CEO of the global business advisory firm, Crescent Peak, a release states.

Mr. Tully is the former president and CEO of AAA Arizona where he led the transformation of the organization into one of the most dynamic and fastest growing AAA organizations in the U.S.

During his 18-year tenure with AAA Arizona, he also had chief operating officer and CFO positions.

Mr. Tully serves on the board for the National Association of Corporate Directors Pacific Southwest Chapter and continues to serve on a number of community boards including United Way and McDowell Sonoran Conservancy and is a mentor for the Arizona Commerce Authority Venture Ready Program.