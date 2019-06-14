Converse, Overton named members at Dickinson Wright

Dickinson Wright PLLC announced P. Bruce Converse and Timothy Overton have joined the firm’s Phoenix office as members.

P. Bruce Converse

Mr. Converse focuses his practice on insurance, antitrust and competition, bad faith claims, class action defense and commercial and intellectual property disputes, according to a press release.

He has substantial experience at both trial and appellate levels. In addition, he represents various public entities in a wide range of circumstances, including school district desegregation, funding disputes, and litigation involving alleged conflict of interest.

He also represents private parties in dealing with public entities, including negotiation of software development agreements and zoning issues.

Mr. Converse speaks regularly at various professional seminars and has written two articles on law practice management and development for the Arizona Attorney.

Mr. Converse is a member of the Maricopa County Bar Association. He is recognized as a leader in his field by Best Lawyers in America, Southwest Super Lawyers, Legal 500 and AZBusiness Top Lawyers. He received his B.A. from Stanford University and his J.D. from Stanford Law School.

Mr. Overton litigates commercial claims of all types, including complex insurance coverage and bad faith actions, class actions, construction, product liability and American Indian affairs, a release states.

He defends major insurance companies in disputes involving various types of coverage, including homeowners, workers compensation and commercial liability coverages.

He also defends institutions of higher learning and product manufacturers from significant tort claims and class actions, represents employers facing employment, discrimination and compensation-related claims, and helps creditors to obtain and collect on judgments.

He has won both jury and bench trials, litigating in state and federal courts. His most substantial trial work has involved complex commercial disputes, including cases involving allegations of discrimination.

Mr. Overton is a member of the National Bar Association, the J. Reuben Clark Law Society, the BYU Management Society, the Arizona Black Bar and the Utah Minority Bar.

He is recognized as a leader in his field by Southwest Super Lawyers as a “Rising Star”; is a recipient of the Individual Diversity Award presented by the Arizona Black Bar; and was selected as “40 Under 40” by the Phoenix Business Journal.

Mr. Overton received his B.S. from Humboldt State University and his J.D. from Brigham Young University.