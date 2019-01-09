Concierge Auctions to sell high-priced homes in Paradise Valley, Scottsdale

Concierge Auctions has announced a lineup featuring several top-tier properties for its January Live Auction Sale in Paradise Valley and Scottsdale with five of the eight properties will sell without reserve to the highest bidders.

Bidding will open digitally Tuesday, Jan. 29 via the Concierge Auctions online marketplace, which allows prospective buyers to participate in real-time from anywhere in the world.

The sale will culminate at a live auction at The Phoenician, one of Scottsdale’s most luxurious resorts, Thursday, Jan. 31, according to a press release.

The Villa Paradiso, which was previously listed for $35 million, is owned by hedge funder and art collector Robert Sussman.

The 30,858-square-foot mansion — which architect and planner Vernon D. Swaback, an apprentice of Frank Lloyd Wright, designed — features a grand rotunda with coffered dome ceilings, twin staircases with intricate railings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and multiple fireplaces.

The eight-bedroom home includes a chef’s kitchen with two islands; custom cabinetry and commercial-grade appliances; and a master wing with his and her custom dressing rooms, a beauty salon, private office, kitchenette, and access to multiple outdoor terraces, among several other features.

“My wife and I moved from New York and wanted to build an elegant resort-like estate in Arizona. We spent five years on the project and wanted it to be self-contained so we would never want or have to leave,” Mr. Sussman said in a prepared statement.

“We have chosen Concierge Auctions to sell our home because of its expertise in the industry, and its impressive national and international reach to buyers. We look forward to the outcome of the Arizona Sale.”

Architect Erik Peterson designed the property at 8055 N. Mummy Mountain Road is an extraordinary private enclave on more than five acres in the heart of Paradise Valley.

The 25,416-square-foot estate, which former MLB pitcher Randy Johnson owned, features a two-story entry foyer; seven en-suite bedrooms; 12 bathrooms; and a separate master wing with access to a trellised rose garden, among other features.

“My children have all since grown and gone off to college, and it’s time for us to move on and part from our family home as well,” Mr. Johnson said in a prepared statement.

“Just as you would sell art and cars through auctions, real estate auction firms provide an alternative platform to sell ultra-luxe properties efficiently within a given timeframe. I chose to partner with Concierge Auctions because of their proven track record for being a leader in this space and look forward to the results.”

Previously listed for $14.5 million, the estate will sell furnished and without reserve, a release states.

Set on more than three and a half acres, 27341 N. 102nd St. in Scottsdale offers a traditional adobe exterior with contemporary interiors. In addition, stone and hardwood floors line the main home.

The eight-bedroom estate also offers a chef’s kitchen; a master sanctuary; a downstairs fireside lounge; an elevator; a three-car garage; wet bar; library; and game room.

Outdoor amenities include a swimming pool with waterfall and underground waterslide, pool house and multiple covered and open terraces, among other features.

The property will sell inclusive of furnishings valued over $2 million and the winning bidder will have the exclusive right to purchase without a buyer premium the three adjacent home sites in addition to the three lots on which the property is situated.

Collectively valued at $13 million, this property was previously listed for $9.5 million, the estate will sell without reserve.

As part of Concierge Auctions’ Key for Key giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each property sold will result in a new home built for a family in need.