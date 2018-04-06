Commercial real estate advisor uses drones, plans podcast

A commercial real estate advisor at SVN Desert Commercial Advisors is diving into the latest marketing strategies to stand out from the crowd.
Eddie Gonzalez is utilizing drone technology and plans a personal commercial real estate podcast channel to provide answers to the questions frequently asked by prospects and clients: the five W’s – who, what, where, when and why?
Mr. Gonzalez is part of a team in Phoenix that specializes in retail leasing and sales investments across the Valley. He is a native of Phoenix and focuses on commercial real estate in the Central Phoenix corridor, according to a release.
The podcast channel, “Time Kills Deals,” will be launching at the end of the summer.
“I will have guests on the podcast that include property owners, tenants, lenders, appraisers and other brokers in the Valley,” Mr. Gonzalez said in the release.
The podcast is being developed to cover topics about buying and leasing commercial real estate, according to the release.
Technology itself is changing the landscape of commercial real estate.
“Social media and the use of online marketing tools and an awareness of the importance of SEO are starting to become mainstream for commercial real estate,” Broker List founder Linda Day Harrison said in the release. “There is a surge of innovation that is sweeping the nation but CRE professionals are also gravitating to drone technology that can be used on a tidal wave of social-media platforms to increase the level of engagement and followers,” she said.
“Eddie’s customer service background shines through in his interaction with clients and colleagues. He is continuously working to improve his depth of knowledge to better serve his clients in every aspect of a real-estate decision,” Perry Laufenberg, managing director of SVN Desert Commercial Advisors, said in the release.
Mr. Gonzalez specializes in covering aerial footage of new developments in the Valley as well as historic commercial buildings. He also covers different footage of the listings with SVN, which can found on his Instagram page @azcommercialrealestate and Facebook business page, @EddietheCREguy.
SVN Desert Commercial Advisors is a full-service commercial real-estate services firm. It specializes in multifamily, retail, office, medical/dental and restaurant property types. Visit www.SVNDesertCommercial.com for more information.