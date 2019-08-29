Commercial cleaning pair launch new company in Phoenix

Samantha Root and Vince Ortiz have joined to bring their more than 20 years of combined experience in the Valley to launch Lujo Commercial Cleaning.

Vince Ortiz Lujo

The new company at 2801 E. Camelback Road, Suite 230, in Phoenix, will provide full-service commercial cleaning from power washing, and commercial floor care to construction cleanup, according to a press release.

“We have designed a commercial cleaning company that has woven its principals and values into every single thing that has our name on it,” said co-owner Ms. Root in a prepared statement.

“We are intentional in everything we do, making it a point to live our values in and out of the commercial cleaning industry.”

Samantha Root Lujo

She has more than 18 years of marketing and sales experience, the release said, adding that she previously worked for a commercial cleaning company. Ms. Root is active in local industry groups including AZCREW, BOMA Greater Phoenix and Valley Partnership. She is a past board member and committee chair with BOMA.

The Texas native, who resides in Peoria with her husband of 12 years and five children, has real estate licenses in Arizona and Texas, added the release .

Mr. Ortiz, has more than 32-years experience in commercial cleaning services, the release said, noting that he served as a regional manager for a national commercial cleaning company. The Goodyear resident is a native of San Diego and has five children.