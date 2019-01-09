Comic-themed restaurant to open at Desert Ridge Marketplace

Desert Ridge Marketplace, 21001 N. Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix, announced Tuesday, Jan. 8 Mexico-based ComicX will be opening its first U.S. location at the center this summer.

Filled with memorabilia and collectibles of superhero and villain characters, ComicX is a family-friendly restaurant and store that offers a blend of fantasy and reality, according to a press release.

The comic book themed restaurant will occupy an 8,000 square-foot pad space between Sweet Tomatoes and Majerle’s Sports Bar.

“We are honored ComicX selected Desert Ridge Marketplace for its first domestic location,” Jenny Cushing, vice president of leasing for Vestar, said in a prepared statement.

“The combination of great food and unique atmosphere provides yet another opportunity for people to gather and enjoy Desert Ridge Marketplace.”

In February 2017, Desert Ridge Marketplace set out to bring new, elevated entertainment experiences to the North Valley — part of its mission to grow with the surrounding community, a release states.

Desert Ridge Marketplace continues to offer unique experiences and events throughout the year such as Snow Day (Jan. 19) and Movies in the Courtyard (every other Thursday in the Barnes and Noble Courtyard).

“Desert Ridge Marketplace is the perfect location for our first U.S. concept,” Santiago Cota, co-founder of ComicX, said in a prepared statement. “We are excited to share the action-packed experience with the Valley.”

Other recent and upcoming additions to Desert Ridge Marketplace include destinations such as H&M, CB Live, Barrio Queen, Flower Child and The Whining Pig Beer and Wine Bar.