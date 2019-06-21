Combs Law Group adds Oldham to real estate litigation team

Charles H. Oldham joins Combs Law Group. (Submitted photo)

The Combs Law Group has announced the addition of Charles H. Oldham to its team of real estate litigators.

Mr. Oldham’s primary areas of practice include commercial litigation matters with a focus on real estate litigation, including escrow and title insurance disputes, partitions, landlord tenant disputes and purchase contract disputes, according to a press release.

His experience includes other commercial litigation matters such as collections, business dissolutions, bankruptcy and professional liability and dissolution issues between unmarried co-habitants, the release said of Mr. Oldham who has also enjoyed a successful appellate practice.

After 10 years of service in the United States Navy, Mr. Oldham attended the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law and graduated cum laude in 2002, as a member of the Order of the Coif and the Order of Barristers.

Following graduation, Mr. Oldham clerked for Arizona Supreme Court Justice Rebecca White Berch, noted the release.