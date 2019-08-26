Colliers International Arizona names Jeffries as marketing manager

Aimee Jeffries will lead the marketing team for Colliers International Arizona (Submitted photo)

Aimee Jeffries, a commercial real estate marketing professional in Metro Phoenix, has been named marketing manager with Colliers International in Arizona.

Ms. Jeffries joins Colliers from Macerich where she served as a corporate marketing manager while managing and developing marketing/advertising strategies for 48 retail properties across the country, according to a prepared statement.

“We could not be more excited about Aimee joining the Colliers family,” Bob Mulhern, senior managing director for Colliers International in Arizona, said in a prepared statement.

“She has been a recognized leader in the commercial real estate marketing field for quite some time and we look forward to engaging her talents within our brokerage and full-service real estate company.”

Ms. Jeffries will lead a group of marketing professionals at Colliers who are focused on strategies to drive business development and revenue growth, promote brand awareness and enhance the company’s position in the market while creating a competitive edge, the release said.

Her background also includes 10 years at Wells Fargo, including positions as relationship associate for Healthcare Financial Services and business associate for the Non-Profit Banking Division.

“Aimee is highly motivated, hard-working and incredibly professional,” said Vanessa Williams, CPMC, director of business development and strategic resources for the Southwest Region of Colliers International, in a prepared statement.

“In addition to being passionate about marketing, Aimee places high value on giving back to the community, which is an important element of our Colliers culture.”

Ms. Jeffries is involved with The Phoenix Rescue Mission, Scottsdale Bible Church and Vitalant, the release added.