Coldwell Banker pet adoption event raises money for 2 animal causes

The Biltmore-Paradise Valley office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage partnered with Animal Doctors to the Rescue and Home Fur Dogs Oct. 13 for a pet adoption event that raised nearly $2,000.

The Biltmore-Paradise Valley office joined hundreds of Coldwell Banker offices and animal shelters around the country for the Coldwell Banker Homes for Dogs National Adoption Weekend.

“I was so thrilled how our office came together to make our inaugural adopt-a-pet event a true success,” Koena Tapscott, the branch manager of the Biltmore-Paradise Valley office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, stated in a release.

“It was actually raining cats and dogs during the entire event, but we turned a rainy day into a day full of sunshine.”

At the event, $1,948 was raised and split equally between Home Fur Good and Animal Doctors to the Rescue.

The nationwide adoption weekend is part of the Homes for Dogs Project, a three-year campaign launched by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC and Adopt-a-Pet.com, North America’s largest nonprofit pet adoption website, according to the release.

The organization has helped to facilitate more than 20,000 adoptions, the release stated.

Find more information about the event at adoptapet.com/homesfordogs.