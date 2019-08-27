Coe, Cherry debut computerized “Smart Gym” concept in Phoenix

Amanda Coe opens the third Smart Gym in the Valley with Bill Cherry. Submitted photos

Amanda Coe of Scottsdale and Bill Cherry of Phoenix introduced a high-tech fitness studio concept of a “smart-gym” in Phoenix.

The business partners opened a third location of The Exercise Coach at 5040 E. Shea Boulevard, Suite 156, Phoenix, on Aug. 1, according to a press release, noting the other two locations in Scottsdale.

The new “smart-gym” fitness studio relies on computers and robotics instead of dumbbells, treadmills, etc. When new members join the gym, they are given a code that is unique to them, the release said, adding that when they use the proprietary machines, they plug in their code.

The machines then adjust their workout to their strengths and weaknesses in real time, helping the person get the most out of their workout and avoid injury, the release described.

The Exercise Coach is a high-tech fitness studio expanding throughout the U.S. and is outfitted with computerized machines instead of traditional equipment, offering personalized programs optimized for efficiency, resulting in two 20-minute workouts per week that go unmatched in effectiveness with “even seven days a week of traditional activity-based exercise,” the release detailed.

“Our programs are private and customized,” said Ms. Coe, 44, in a prepared statement. “Each person goes at his or her own pace. We get the best results in the safest, least amount of time.”

Prior to opening her first Exercise Coach location, she graduated as a Fulbright Scholar from Harvard University and worked as an executive for the Canadian government for more than 10 years. She wanted to try something new so she left Canada for Arizona and launched her own investment firm in 2011.

While looking for a new business venture to add to her portfolio, Ms. Coe, who was diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis in 2006, discovered The Exercise Coach. She wanted to be more aware of her body and take active steps toward a healthier lifestyle while educating the community.

She also founded The Integrative Wellness Alliance, a partnership focusing on science-based natural approaches to health.

“I am passionate about health and wellness and about the unique technology and capabilities offered by The Exercise Coach,” Ms. Coe said.

“We have two strong, mature, award-winning studios and are still expanding. People are wanting a more time-efficient, safe, scientific approach to fitness and we’re passionate about providing it.”

Mr. Cherry, 26, a Rochester, New York native studied exercise science at The University of Buffalo and moved to Arizona for a lifestyle change while attending graduate school. While waiting to start a physical therapy program in Arizona, he and Ms. Coe met and was introduced to The Exercise Coach.

“I was blown away at what we could help people accomplish in such a short period of time. I’ve seen this high-tech, modern approach to exercise transform lives and that’s what made me want to help grow this business,” Mr. Cherry said in a prepared statement.

The Exercise Coach combines bio-adaptive exercise technology with the guidance and encouragement of certified coaches, the release said of blended personalized strength and interval cardio training in each session.

The technology helps those who are more reluctant or too busy to spend lots of time at the gym; dislike the gym scene and/or are afraid of injuring themselves, the release noted.

Founded in 2000, The Exercise Coach began franchising in 2011 and has approximately 70 studios operating in 24 states. Plus, The Exercise Coach began its international expansion in 2017, opening a showcase studio in Japan, with an additional 50 units over the next five years, the release added.