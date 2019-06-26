Children’s Cancer Network receives $50K grant from Northwestern Mutual

A Back-to-School Supplies event where a local Northwestern Mutual office team presented the Children’s Cancer Network with a $50,000 grant for assistance to Arizona families battling childhood cancer. (Submitted photo)

Children’s Cancer Network has received a $50,000 grant on behalf of the Northwestern Mutual – Phoenix office for its contributions to the cause.

The organization received funds through the company’s sixth annual Childhood Cancer Impact Awards, according to a press release on the Northwestern Mutual’s Childhood Cancer Program, which launched in 2012.

The program connects its employees and financial advisors nationwide with opportunities to support the fight against childhood cancer through research funding, providing family and patient support, and aiding survivors that struggle with the late-term effects of treatment, noted the release.

The grant, designated to the Children’s Cancer Network, was recently accepted by Joe Morris, managing director of Northwestern Mutual – Gilbert.

Mr. Morris, a board member for the Children’s Cancer Network, and his office became involved in the company’s Childhood Cancer Program by hosting lemonade stands to raise funds for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, Northwestern Mutual’s national philanthropic childhood cancer research partner.

The office has expanded its work to support Beads of Courage, multiple local children’s hospitals and the Children’s Cancer Network, the release said.

“Childhood cancer has forever changed the lives of so many children and families – and yet, it remains one of the most underfunded areas of cancer research,” said Mr. Morris in a prepared statement.

“In partnership with organizations like the Children’s Cancer Network, our team is invested in continuing the search for a cure and finding ways to help those impacted now live their lives to the fullest.”

Children’s Cancer Network assists Arizona families battling childhood cancer, the release said, noting the support children and families receive during their “cancer journey” with programs to provide financial assistance, promote education, encourage healthy lifestyles, build self-esteem and create awareness of the issues they face.

The grant funds will be used to provide scholarships to cancer survivors or members of their families, support the organization’s HOPE program and more, according to the release.

A total of $250,000 has been donated through Northwestern Mutual’s 2019 Childhood Cancer Impact Awards, which recognizes four regional winners.

Three of the winning offices each received a $50,000 grant for efforts, and the fourth office, designated Most Exceptional, received a total grant amount of $100,000.

Each office selected one or more childhood cancer-focused nonprofit organizations to receive the grant funds on its behalf. Since the inception of the Childhood Cancer Impact Awards program, nearly $1.7 million in grants have been donated.

The remaining 2019 winners will be announced throughout the year, including the Most Exceptional, which will be announced at the company’s annual meeting in July.