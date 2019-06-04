Chas Roberts announces 10th Annual Cool Play Giveaway

Chas Roberts is giving away two air conditioning units as part of its 10th Annual Cool Play Giveaway. (Submitted photo)

Chas Roberts — a local family-owned air conditioning, heating and plumbing provider — is donating two new AC systems, including installation, to two winners as part of its 10th Annual Cool Play Giveaway.

Applications are being accepted online through June 30. People can apply and/or nominate a family or nonprofit that is in need of a new AC system and may be going through hard times. Nominees must be an Arizona resident.

Chas Roberts, president, and CEO Sissie Roberts Shank began the giveaway as a way to help local families or organizations that may be undergoing a hardship and are in desperate need of a new AC system, according to a press release.

“It breaks our heart to see people suffering through our hot summers without a working or efficient A/C unit,” Ms. Shank said in a prepared statement.

“We started this program 10 years ago, and we continue to help people in our community year after year. It’s something little we can do that makes a big impact.”

Chas Roberts’s vendors Carrier and Goodman donate the AC systems each year. Smiley Crane provides the crane service and Chas Roberts coordinates the program and provides the installation.

“I was struggling with my 35-year-old air conditioning unit for the last 10 years,” Jeff Hallenbeck, one of last year’s Cool Play Giveaway winners, said in a prepared statement.

“Chas Roberts is a family-owned business and they take care of people. I am so grateful for the generosity of Chas Roberts and the other partners involved.”