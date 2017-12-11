Catholic Charities Community Services taps new marketing director

Catholic Charities Community Services in Phoenix has announced Jean Christofferson has joined the organization as the new Director of Marketing after she began her position Monday, Nov. 27.
“I’m thrilled to be a part of this organization. Catholic Charities makes such an impact in Arizona,” she said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working with team members all over the state who dedicate their hearts and souls to serving the community.”
Ms. Christofferson brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new position with Catholic Charities, a press release states.
Originally from the St. Louis area, she moved to Arizona in 1994 after attending The University of Missouri-Columbia and obtaining a degree in journalism, according to a release.
Ms. Christofferson has spent the last 13 years leading the content team at WorldatWork, a non-profit professional association for human resources professionals. She recently led the organization in a complete redesign of all print and digital content for more than 70,000 readers and followers.
Prior to WorldatWork, she worked in marketing and communications for Mayo Clinic and Scottsdale Healthcare.
“Jean brings a collaborative style and a broad range of skills to our agency that will assist us in promoting awareness of our programs and resources that enables our organization to better serve our clients,” Tami Bohannon, vice president of philanthropy, said in a prepared statement.
In her spare time, Ms. Christofferson volunteers her time at Saving Paws Rescue in Glendale where she often acts as spokesperson for the organization, communications advisor, writer and dog handler.
She also enjoys traveling, hiking and reading as well as spending time with her family and their three dogs, a release states. She lives in Scottsdale with her husband Shawn and two teenage boys Chase and Corey.