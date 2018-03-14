Castle was named to Helping Hands for Single Moms Phoenix board

Jason Castle has been named to the Helping Hands for Single Moms Phoenix Board of Directors.
“For much of my career, I’ve worked with children and families,” Mr. Castle, a family law attorney and partner at Jaburg Wilk, said in a prepared statement. “This is a non-profit that not only helps disadvantaged single mom pursue a college degree but also supports her family during that challenging journey. Without that support, her chance of success diminishes.”
Helping Hands for Single Moms Phoenix has been serving the community since 2002.
More than 73 single mom families are currently receiving benefits through their program with a college graduation or enrollment rate of 74 percent of their full scholarship clients.
Their mission is to is to assist impoverished single mother families while the mother pursues a college education and financial independence.