Cameldale Estates breaks ground in Paradise Valley

A new community is coming to the Town of Paradise Valley with developers recently breaking ground near the intersection of Invergordon Road and Luke Drive.

Cameldale Estates will feature 11 contemporary estates situated on lots ranging from 1.03 acres to 1.22 acres in size. With prices starting at $5.7 million, every single home will be gated with landscaping surrounding it, according to a press release.

Each unit will be at least 6,000 square feet with a four-car garage, a pool and at least four en suite bedrooms.

Inside, finishes will be completed by Claire Ownby of Ownby Design. CP Drewett of Drewett Works Architecture will design each home.

“It is a remarkable privilege to have been afforded the opportunity to provide the design leadership for Cameldale Estates,” Mr. Drewett said in a prepared statement.

“The visual footprint that will be created is something that I intend to take seriously and treat as sacred. This project will have a remarkable impact on the constructed landscape of Paradise Valley.”

So far, two of the 11 lots have been sold ahead of an anticipated spring 2020 move-in date, a release states.