Camelback Inn nears completion of Paradise Ballroom

The JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa is nearing completion of its new 15,000-square-foot Paradise Ballroom.

The project includes an additional 20,000 square feet of outdoor and pre-function space, bringing the award-winning resort’s total meeting and event space to 95,000 square feet, according to a release.

In addition to floor-to-ceiling windows, which will provide views of Mummy Mountain, the new ballroom will be the first of its kind in the Marriott portfolio of resorts to house featured pieces of artwork from the personal collection of J. Willard “Bill” Marriott Jr., Marriott International’s executive chairman and chairman of the board.

“Nestled on 125 acres in the heart of Paradise Valley . . . Camelback Inn Resort & Spa has long been a beloved vacation spot of the Marriott family, who began vacationing there long prior to Marriott purchasing the property in 1967,” the release stated.

During those years, J. Willard Marriott Sr., would purchase select pieces of artwork from various Scottsdale galleries, according to the release, and they have been passed down to Bill Marriott Jr., who is now hand-selecting approximately 40 pieces of Southwestern artwork to showcase in the resort’s new Paradise Ballroom, on what will be dedicated as the Marriott Art Wall.

“The artwork that Mr. Marriott has chosen represents a very special and personal selection of the family’s memories from their many vacations here, and we are incredibly honored that he has chosen Camelback Inn Resort & Spa as the new home for these cherished pieces,” stated Jim Rose, Camelback Inn Resort & Spa general manager.