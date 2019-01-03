Camelback Collective reaches more than 50 percent occupancy

Camelback Collective, the first new-build office complex to hit the Camelback Corridor in 10 years, has reached more than 50 percent occupancy, according to a release.

Jupiter Research, LLC, which develops, manufactures and supplies electronic inhalation products, is the latest in a line of companies locating at the property, 2801 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix.

It is leasing 12,400 square feet of space on the property’s first floor for its corporate headquarters.

“We selected the Collective as our new headquarters due to its state-of-the-art building features, stylish design, ultra-premier location and the convenience of a brand new AC Marriott hotel next door for our guests,” Jupiter Research president Mark Scatterday stated in the release.

“From our very first meeting with the developers of the Collective, they showed Jupiter Research tremendous support and a keen desire for us to join the Collective.”

The four-story, LEED certified 115,000-square-foot office complex, which is a joint venture between Holualoa Companies and LaPour Partners, combines office space with an adjacent, 160-room AC Marriott hotel complete with a co-working area, a conference center and a full bar and restaurant, among other amenities, the release stated.

“It’s an honor to welcome the corporate headquarters of Jupiter Research to the Camelback Collective, and we’re eager to watch them continue to grow and expand on Phoenix soil,” stated Stan Shafer, COO for Holualoa Companies.

“This new lease takes up a significant portion of our first floor, but we have two prime spaces with centralized lobby exposure still available for prospective tenants.”