Camelback Collective prepares to open office building doors

The four-story, 115,000-square-foot office building at Camelback Collective has reached a key construction milestone and is about to open its doors, according to a release.

Planning and entitlements began in early 2015 for the project on the southeast corner of Camelback Road and 28th Street, a joint venture between local firms Holualoa Companies and LaPour.

The office building is accompanied by a new 160-room AC Marriott Hotel, which will open in October.

“Combined, the two buildings are creating one of the most highly anticipated new developments in the Valley — highlighting unmatched views of Piestewa Peak and Camelback Mountain along with a variety of state-of-the-art features and amenities,” the release stated.

The office building features high ceilings, linear floor plates up to 30,000 square feet, floor-to-ceiling glass and LEED green-building standards and more, according to the release.

“Camelback Collective is a very exciting project for us and one that will have a dramatically positive impact on the Camelback Corridor,” stated Stan Shafer, COO of Holualoa Companies. “It combines all the amenities of the kind of Class A space you see in other locations in the area but in a modern, boutique office environment. And the integration with the hotel on property provides tenants with an incredible amenity for meetings and networking along with the on-site bar and restaurant.”

In addition to the hotel and views, another feature of the project is its Camelback Road location which, according to the release, provides for “exceptional signage.”

“We are very pleased to be able to create such an iconic new project in an area of the Valley known for its walkable amenities,” stated Jeff LaPour, president and CEO of LaPour. “The hotel is a much-needed addition to the Camelback Corridor, and the office building represents the ‘next generation’ of office design and construction and is unlike anything else that’s available in this submarket.”

Leases are out for signature for approximately half of the office space in the new building, but floor plans up to 30,000 square feet are still available, according to the release.