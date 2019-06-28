Burmich is named new president of Choices Pregnancy Centers

Marc Burmich

Choices Pregnancy Centers has appointed Marc Burmich to the position of president/CEO of CPC of Greater Phoenix.

With locations in Glendale, Mesa, Phoenix, and Tempe, Choices Pregnancy Centers is noted as the largest network of full-service pregnancy centers in Arizona, serving more than 4,000 women and families throughout Maricopa County, the release said.

Mr. Burmich has spent the last two decades as a branding and marketing specialist, working with national and international companies in more than nine industries serving startups and non-profits.

He is the founder of Project Zero Collective, a forum for artists which created a mechanism for funding pro-life organizations, and has served on the CPC of Greater Phoenix Board of Directors since 2016.

“During my 20 years working in the business sector, nothing has been more rewarding than working alongside inspiring people to build something meaningful,” said Mr. Burmich in a prepared statement.

“But, I can honestly say that I’ve never been as excited about any new challenge as I am about leading this organization that I already love and support. Our goal is to expand our impact significantly so that women from the neediest areas of our city have access to free, quality pregnancy care and programs that build strong families and communities.”

CPC of Greater Phoenix has provided free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, medical consultations, parenting classes, fatherhood coaching, and abortion recovery programs since 1982, with low-cost STD/STI testing and treatment, and full prenatal care at their Mesa and Glendale locations.

CPC of Greater Phoenix is entirely funded by private donations and has been recognized by the State of Arizona as a Qualifying Charitable Organization for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit Program, the release added.