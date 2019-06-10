Boysel becomes 1st female Gammage & Burnham managing partner

Heather J. Boysel is the first female managing partner of Gammage & Burnham. (Submitted photo)

Arizona native Heather J. Boysel is the first female and among the youngest to become a managing partner of Gammage & Burnham law firm.

At the age of 37, she joins an elite circle of female managing partners at the Arizona law firms established in 1983 by Grady Gammage, Jr., Richard Burnham and Michael King, according to a press release, noting that she began her career with Gammage & Burnham as a summer associate.

Recently named by the Phoenix Business Journal to the 40 under 40 of 2019, she graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University, earning a bachelors of science in engineering in 2004 and her law degree in 2007.

“I am looking forward to seeing Gammage & Burnham into the next generation. This firm has given me so much and I’m honored to be charged with its future,” Ms. Boysel said in a prepared statement.

“We have an amazing culture. I’ve never thought the grass is greener somewhere else. Even when the practice of law is stressful and challenging, I have always felt fortunate to be working in this family of talented and team-oriented attorneys.”

As managing partner, Ms. Boysel will focus on supporting practice group leaders as they advance client service priorities and expand the group of lawyers at the firm.

She succeeds Tim Martens who is retiring and served as the firm’s managing partner since 2015, according to the release.

In addition to her new leadership responsibilities, Ms. Boysel will maintain her own practice, focusing on commercial litigation with an emphasis in the healthcare field as well as other commercial matters, including construction, real estate, and business disputes.