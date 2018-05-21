Boutique Pilates studio opens in Phoenix

Club Pilates is now open at 20910 N. Tatum Blvd. where the new studio is offering members full-body workouts proponents say improve posture, balance, flexibility and strength.

To celebrate the new studio, Club Pilates Desert Ridge is offering 20 percent off to new members for three months, according to a press release.

The bright studio welcomes members into a supportive atmosphere where they can choose from four class levels and eight signature group class formats that utilize a variety of equipment, including Reformers, EXO chairs, TRX, Trigger Point, springboard and Barre, the release states.

The Phoenix location is owned by local entrepreneur Don Gatzmeier, who has a background in aerospace engineering. Mr. Gatzmeier made the transition into franchising in 2013 and owns three massage franchises and is opening his second Club Pilates, the release states.

“I’m passionate about providing people the opportunity to improve their health and wellness,” Mr. Gatzmeier said in a prepared statement. “Now with my second Club Pilates location, I’m excited to bring Pilates to the masses at an affordable rate to Phoenix residents.”

Club Pilates is the first Pilates organization to create a proprietary 500-hour Teacher Training Program designed to thoroughly and safely teach group Reformer Pilates classes along with TRX, Trigger Point, and Barre. Club Pilates has more than 350 locations in 37 states.

Go to clubpilates.com/desertridge.