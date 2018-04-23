Bonn earns $2K Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation grant at Safeco Insurance

Premier Southwest Insurance Group has announced they have been awarded $2,000, as a participant in the Safeco Insurance Change Agents campaign, which seeks to generate donations for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — a nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat type 1 diabetes and its complications.
Gregg Bonn of Premier Southwest Insurance Group was one of two agents nationwide who garnered the most attention on social media for their charitable efforts related to health awareness in order to receive the $2,000 donation from Safeco Insurance, according to a press release.
“Independent agents give back in all kinds of ways: as insurance professionals, they serve as trusted advisors to help people protect what matters most. As agency owners, many provide jobs and other benefits to the community,” said Andrew Bolles, Safeco Insurance Arizona Territory Manager. “The Change Agents program recognizes agent’s passion projects to support causes and organizations that are meaningful to them.”
Gregg Bonn’s late wife, Heidi Bonn, was a longtime activist for type 1 diabetes as their son Jack was diagnosed at an early age.
Gregg and Jack continue Heidi’s advocacy by supporting JDRF in various realms, one being the annual JDRF One Walk on April 28. All of the awarded $2,000 funds will be donated to the JDRF One Walk, helping contribute to their nearly 1.2 million-dollar goal.