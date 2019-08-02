Boca-Bommarito joins CopperPoint Insurance Companies’ leadership

Paula Boca-Bommarito is CopperPoint Insurance Companies assistant vice president, enterprise brand and community strategy. (Submitted photo)

CopperPoint Insurance Companies has announced Paula Boca-Bommarito joined the company as its assistant vice president of enterprise brand and community strategy.

Ms. Boca-Bommarito has experience in corporate responsibility, strategic planning and event management, according to a press release.

Recently, she served as the executive director of the Arizona Chapter of Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation where she managed the growth of the nonprofit in to one of the top 25 JDRF Chapters in the nation, the release said, noting her “strong relationships” with non-profits and businesses throughout the greater Phoenix area and with national and local leaders.

“We are excited to welcome Paula to CopperPoint where she will help scale a very successful community giving program in Arizona to other states in our growing western regional footprint,” said Jennifer Johnston, executive vice president/chief marketing officer, in a prepared statement.

“This is a critical role for our growing company, as our philanthropic involvement in the communities where we live and work has a significant impact to those areas, as well as our brand.

As we expand regionally into more states, Paula will work to deepen our community impact in all market regions in accordance with our business strategy while overseeing our employee engagement efforts, volunteering and sponsorships that support the company’s values.”

Ms. Boca-Bommarito has a bachelor’s degree in education from Loyola Marymount University and a master’s degree in leadership development from Arizona State University, the release said.

A board advisor to the Women of Scottsdale, she serves on the Phoenix Leadership Council and the Alliance of AZ Nonprofits, the release added.