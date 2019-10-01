Blythe Grace law firm adds Gregory W. Seibt as partner

Gregory W. Seibt joins Blythe Grace PLLC as partner (Submitted photo)

Blythe Grace, 4040 E. Camelback Road, Suite 275 in Phoenix, has added Gregory W. Seibt to the firm as a partner.

The law firm specializes in litigation, employment law, and corporate and limited liability company matters, according to a press release announcing Mr. Seibt’s legal experience.

His expertise includes a range of commercial areas from general and complex commercial litigation, real estate and landlord/tenant disputes, to bankruptcy and creditors’ rights litigation, the release said.

He has also represented clients in contract negotiations and enforcement in a wide range of matters involving real estate, securities, asset purchases, licensing, partnerships, and other business transactions.

“It is exciting to join Blythe Grace, a firm recognized for its litigation, employment law, and transactional expertise,” said Mr. Seibt in a prepared statement.

“I look forward to continuing to serve the firms’ vast client base, as well as continuing to bring our large firm expertise, and small firm attention, to new clients throughout the Valley.”

Born and raised in Provo, Utah, Mr. Seibt received dual undergraduate degrees in 1997 from the University of Utah. In 2001, he completed his Juris Doctor at the University of Utah, S.J. Quinney College of Law, graduating in the top 10% of his class.

While in law school, he clerked for the Honorable Matthew B. Durrant, chief justice of the Utah Supreme Court, the release noted.

“We are thrilled to have Greg join our team as a partner,” said Blythe Grace Managing Partner Robert S. Reder in a prepared statement.

“Greg’s immense knowledge and decades of expertise will benefit our current and future clients. We could not have asked for a better partner to join our firm!”