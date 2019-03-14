Biltmore Dental Assisting Academy launching in Phoenix

Artistic Dental at the Biltmore, 2333 E. Campbell Ave. in Phoenix, has officially established its own dental assistant school.

Under the direction of Dr. John Dougherty, the family and cosmetic dental practice is launching Biltmore Dental Assisting Academy. The school will operate out of Artistic Dental’s office and enrollments are now being accepted.

Classes are scheduled to start, Saturday, April 6 with additional sessions available beginning in June, according to a press release.

“Students will have the opportunity for experiential learning under the direction of our team,” Dr. Dougherty said in a prepared statement.

“Our goal is to inspire and prepare future dental assistants to be knowledgeable caring healthcare professionals who will serve dental patients with compassion and understanding.”

The Biltmore Dental Assisting Academy offers a 10-week course covering the fundamentals in dental assisting and includes lectures and hands-on, mannequin and/or live-patient experience.

In addition to lessons, the program requires students to complete a 40-hour externship where they will administer multiple procedures approved by the supervising doctor, a release states.

Students fulfilling the course and externship requirements will be granted a Certificate of Completion. They will also be CPR trained, prepared for the DANB Radiology exam and qualified for entry level dental assistant positions.

“Individuals that enjoy working with people, are detail oriented and interested in seeking a career in healthcare should apply,” Dr. Dougherty said.

Classes will be on weekends and spots are limited.