Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona hires 2 new directors

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona welcomes two new directors.

Adrian Jamieson has joined the agency as director of development and Devin Del Palacio will take on the role of director of community outreach.

Adrian Jamieson

Ms. Jamieson moved to Arizona in 2013 to pursue a Master’s degree in Public Administration at Arizona State University and has since been an active member of the Arizona nonprofit community.

She brings a strong background in development, volunteer management, and community partnerships, according to a press release.

Before joining BBBSAZ, Ms. Jamieson most recently served as the resource and program development manager at Voices for CASA Children and prior to that worked with Inspire Arizona, a youth development program focused on building civic engagement among high school students.

Dedicated to serving Arizona’s children, Ms. Jamieson has a heart for missions that serve those who are most vulnerable. She is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and currently represents BBBSAZ on the 2020 Census Complete Count Committee for the City of Phoenix.

Ms. Jamieson is also a board member for the Young Nonprofit Professionals Network of Arizona and serves as a rookie member of Suns Charities 88.

A life-long resident of Arizona, Devin Del Palacio has served in various community and elected positions throughout the Phoenix Metro Valley.

Mr. Del Palacio was raised by a single mother, and due to financial situations, attended eight different public schools while growing up.

Devin Del Palacio

He was taught the value of hard work from a young age, and raised to take positive action in his community. Seeking the opportunity to give back, Mr. Del Palacio began work as a community organizer in 2012, working for the next few years to empower and register 34,000 minority voters in south and west Phoenix.

In 2014, he became the first African American to serve on the Tolleson Union High School District Governing Board and immediately took office as vice president.

Mr. Del Palacio has been recognized by the Cesar Chavez Foundation, the City of Phoenix, NASA-JPL and the Arizona School Board Association for his commitment to creating equitable schools and safe neighborhoods through collaborative efforts.

In 2017, he was recognized by the Greater Phoenix Urban League Top 40 under 40 in public service.

Mr. Del Palacio has also taken a national leadership role with the National School Board Association serving as chairman-elect for the National Black Council of School Board Members.