Barrow Neurological Institute to screen Alzheimer’s patients for study

Barrow Neurological Institute in 350 W. Thomas Road in Phoenix. (Submitted photo)

Barrow Neurological Institute, 350 W. Thomas Road in Phoenix, is screening participants in a new, national Alzheimer’s disease clinical research study evaluating the potential benefits of an investigational medicine for people with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s.

The Phase 2/3 study, called T2 Protect AD, is evaluating the investigational drug troriluzole, which may have the potential to protect against, slow down and even improve memory and thinking problems that increase as Alzheimer’s disease progresses, according to a press release.

Troriluzole is a drug that affects the brain chemical glutamate, which is important for healthy brain function. High glutamate levels in the brain can lead to brain cell dysfunction and disease, including Alzheimer’s disease. Troriluzole normalizes glutamate levels in the brain.

“We are hoping this drug truly makes a difference in this illness,” Anna Burke, MD, director of neuropsychiatry at Barrow Neurological Institute, said in a prepared statement.

“We badly need symptomatic therapies for mild to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s disease, when memory and thinking problems interfere with daily life. What really excites me is that troriluzole has the potential to improve cognitive symptoms in people with Alzheimer’s disease.”

Barrow Neurological Institute is one of more than 40 sites in the U.S. participating in the T2 Protect AD study. The Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study, a large clinical research consortium based at the University of California, San Diego — is coordinating the study, a release states.

The T2 Protect AD trial comes at a time when Alzheimer’s research is focused on earlier stages of the disease and there are not as many clinical trials for people already diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“Simply put, we need to identify more and better treatments for the millions of people already diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and the T2 Protect Study is designed for that population” Dr. Burke said.

Clinicians at the Barrow Neurological Institute are now seeking eligible participants for the T2 Protect AD study. To enroll in T2 Protect AD, participants must be between age 50-85, diagnosed with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease and already being treated with Alzheimer’s medications for at least three months.

Participants must have a study partner who has regular contact with the clinical trial candidate and is able to attend study visits.