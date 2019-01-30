Ballet Arizona hires two new board members

Jan 30th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Ballet Arizona recently announced the appointment of two new members to its board — Sarah Kist and Michael Bolar.

Ms. Kist, general manager of fossil engineering at Arizona Public Service, and Mr. Bolar, chief investment officer and senior portfolio manager at Stoker Ostler, will aim to preserve Ballet Arizona’s legacy and plan for the organization’s future.

Michael Bolar 

Their board service will continue to expand the network, skills and expertise of the governing body of the organization, a press release claims.

“We are confident that Sarah and Mike’s extensive leadership experience, love for ballet and passionate commitment to the community will bring insight, guidance and value to our board,” Susie Fowls, Ballet Arizona board chair, said in a prepared statement.

“We are pleased to bring their unique perspectives to Ballet Arizona.”

Ms. Kist and her family are lifelong supporters of ballet, according to a release.

In her role at APS, she leads an organization of engineers and project managers that support the Fossil Generation Fleet across Arizona and New Mexico, including six gas and oil fired power plants and two coal fired power plants.

Sarah Kist

Ms. Kist has worked for APS for more than ten years holding various roles in engineering and operations across the company’s different business units.

Mr. Bolar chairs Stoker Ostler’s investment committee, which sets investment policies and portfolio strategies for the firm. He works with clients in identifying their financial goals and establishing investment strategies to help reach those goals.

Mr. Bolar has experience in investing for individuals, trusts, endowments, pensions, mutual funds and institutional clientele and hopes to bring that experience to Ballet Arizona through his service on the finance committee.

Ballet Arizona is the official ballet company of the state of Arizona, whose mission is to create, perform and teach outstanding classical and contemporary ballet. The company is dedicated to preserving and celebrating classical dance while creating and commissioning new innovative works.

Tags · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie