Ballet Arizona appoints Hegardt to board

Ballet Arizona recently announced the appointment of Jill Hegardt, vice president at DMB Associates, Inc., to its board.

Jill Hegardt

Ms. Hegardt is an avid supporter the dance community and will assist the nonprofit in expanding its network, skills and expertise, according to a press release.

“Jill’s passion for the ballet shines through in her commitment to the Ballet Arizona cause,” Samantha Turner, executive director at Ballet Arizona, said in a prepared statement.

“She will be a tremendous asset to the board as we continue to focus on the excellence of our company, education programs and community engagement.”

As the mother of a dance major at the University of Arizona, Ms. Hegardt and her family are dance fans, first and foremost.

“I’m so pleased to be able to participate on the Board of Ballet Arizona and do my part in supporting and advocating for the amazing dance community in the Phoenix metro area – especially at Ballet Arizona,” Ms. Hegardt said in a prepared statement.

In her position at DMB Associates, Inc., Ms. Hegardt’s responsibilities include directing and coordinating entitlement activities for all DMB projects in Arizona, leading public affairs activities and leading the DMB legal team, a release states.

Prior to her work at DMB, Ms. Hegardt had a career in the public sector, working as the planning director for Maricopa County. Ballet Arizona says it is proud to have Hegardt on board for her public policy knowledge and sharp business acumen.

Ballet Arizona, approaching its 34th season, is dedicated to preserving and celebrating classical dance while creating new and innovative works.

Under the artistic direction of internationally acclaimed choreographer Ib Andersen — a former principal dancer with The New York City Ballet and The Royal Danish Ballet — Ballet Arizona follows his lead to the future of dance in Arizona.

The School of Ballet Arizona promotes access to the art form of ballet through dance education, with a focus on excellence in the form, directing each student to a life-long love of dance.

Following this vision, Ballet Arizona connects to more than 35,000 children and families every year through its free and low cost outreach programs.