AZCREW to examine medical real estate trends at luncheon

AZCREW — an organization for senior-level executive women in the metro Phoenix commercial real estate field — will examine medical real estate trends.

According to a press release, healthcare trends impacting the commercial real estate industry will be discussed at the organization’s May 21 luncheon at the Phoenix Country Club, 2901 N. 7th St. Registration for the event ends May 16.

AZCREW’s May lunch begins with networking at 11:30 a.m and the program starts at noon. Speakers include Julie A. Johnson, principal, Avison Young; Randy McGrane, managing director and CEO, Ensemble; and Sonja Nelson, chief strategy officer, Abrazo West Campus.

According to the release, Ms. Johnson said a changing “shift started towards providing healthcare that is not focused on making the hospital the center of the universe.”

“There is a lot of real estate involved,” she added.

Just as healthcare providers have taken a proactive initiative to make it easier for the patients to get treatment — with today’s healthcare focus on patient wellness and care satisfaction as well as providing delivery efficiencies including convenient and easily accessible locations – developers of healthcare facilities have also had to adjust to the shifting real estate strategy, the release detailed.

Member registration for the event is $45; non-member pre-registration is $65. Lunch is included.



To register: arizonacrew.org/events/luncheon/2019-05-21-luncheon.