AZCREW names Jennifer Cranston as 2019 president

AZCREW, an organization for senior-level executive women in the metro Phoenix commercial real estate field, has named Jennifer Cranston, a shareholder of Gallagher and Kennedy, as its president for 2019.

Other officers for 2019 include Cindy Winters, Eagle Commercial Realty Services, past president; Dana McDonald, North American Title Company, membership; Lorna Banister, Ballard Spahr, sponsorship; and Lindsey Carlson, Colliers International, programs.

More officers include Lisa Tinnion, CIS, and Amber Coleman, CBRE, public relations; Francine Moore, Macerich, special events; Winters, legacy; Heather Fox, Wells Fargo, foundation; Terry Martin-Denning, NAI Horizon, treasurer and president elect; and Mara Atwell, VEREIT, secretary.

“It’s a tremendous honor to serve as president of AZCREW in 2019,” Ms. Cranston said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to building on the successes we achieved in 2018 under Cindy’s fantastic leadership and the hard work of our board of directors.”

AZCREW was selected as the YWCA’s 2019 Tribute to Leadership Women’s Empowerment Corporate honoree. The award recognizes individuals and corporations that have generously given their time and talents to the community, according to a press release.

Being chosen is a prestigious honor as the organizations chosen as corporate honorees exemplify the best qualities in an organization: honesty, collaboration, ambition, empowerment, a commitment to diversity and inclusion and volunteerism, a release states.

During 2018, AZCREW partnered with the YWCA in 2017 and has provided more than $22,000 in donations to support the YWCA and its programs. AZCREW and the YWCA put on several events featuring panels with women in prominent leadership roles in hopes to inspire women in commercial real estate to assume and aspire to positions of leadership.

AZCREW also presented $10,000 in scholarships to a pair of Arizona State University Master of Real Estate Development students.

The scholarship winners – Marjorie Wakefield and Santiago Fajardo – were announced at AZCREW’s annual Black and White Affair, Oct. 24 at Pubblico Italian Eatery. The event benefits AZCREW’s “MRED Dollars for Scholars” program.

Over the past eight years, AZCREW has supported MRED students by awarding more than 14 scholarships totaling nearly $40,000. It was the best attended Black & White ffair since its inception in 2010 with more than 125 people enjoying a beautiful fall evening.